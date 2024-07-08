In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Kill' has seen a promising rise in box office collections, with a 62.96% surge on its first Saturday, raking in ₹3.55 crore domestically.

Despite competition from 'Kalki 2898 AD', the film has gained international acclaim and is set for an English remake by 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski.

The producers and lead actor Lakshya are thrilled with the success and the unique pre-release announcement of the remake, marking a significant win for Indian cinema.

Bollywood film 'Kill' earns ₹6.2 crore in 3 days

Box office collection: 'Kill' shows promising growth on Day 3

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:50 am Jul 08, 202411:50 am

What's the story The Bollywood action movie Kill, featuring actor Lakshya in his debut role, has demonstrated a steady increase in box office collection on its third day. As per the website Sacnilk, the film amassed approximately ₹2.8 crore on Day 3, pushing its total earnings to around ₹6.2 crore. The plot of Kill revolves around commandos fighting ruthless bandits on a train journey to New Delhi.

Global recognition

'Kill' gained international acclaim, set for English remake

Kill has garnered international acclaim at various film festivals prior to its release in India. Despite a modest opening, the film's collections surged by 62.96% on its first Saturday, reaching ₹3.55 crore domestically. Trade analysts believe the film's growth could have been higher if not overshadowed by Kalki 2898 AD. It is slated for an English remake under John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who praised Kill as one of the most vivid and creative action movies he has seen recently.

Producer's statement

Producers celebrate 'Kill's success and upcoming remake

Producers Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain expressed their delight at the global recognition of Kill, with North American theaters chanting "Kill! Kill! Kill!." They described the announcement of an English remake before the original film's release as unprecedented and a significant victory for Indian cinema. Meanwhile, lead actor Lakshya is set to star in his next project Bedhadak, alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada.