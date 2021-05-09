Happy Mother's Day: Raising a toast to Bollywood's single moms!

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 09:57 am

Many moms in Bollywood broke barriers and boldly took up the responsibility of raising kids single-handedly. It is more commendable because single parenting comes with many difficulties, be it social, emotional, or financial issues. And if you are from the film industry, media spotlight isn't helping either. On Mother's Day, let's look at single moms in the film industry who powered through these challenges.

#1

Sushmita Sen calls motherhood 'the wisest decision' of her life

Sushmita Sen adopted two daughters Renee and Alisah, after overcoming a lot of obstacles. The former Miss World also had to fight in court for 10 years. She said, "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was becoming a mother. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself."

#2

Ekta Kapoor chose surrogacy as her route to become mother

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie through surrogacy. The film producer stored her eggs at the age of 36, because she realized she would not marry just for the sake of having a child. She embraced single parenthood and said, "I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world."

#3

Raveena Tandon was told adoption would ruin her career

Raveena Tandon became a single mother when she adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995. She faced a lot of flak from others, saying it would ruin her career. However, Tandon revealed it actually turned out for the better. "The moment I set my eyes on my girls, it was love at first sight. My most cherished memories involve their childhood," she said.

#4

Neena Gupta broke societal barriers in the '90s for Masaba

Neena Gupta, a veteran actress, is an inspiration to many as she broke societal barriers to raise her daughter and fashion icon, Masaba Gupta. After splitting up with cricketer Sir Viv Richards, Neena sacrificed a lot in life as a single parent. "I did some work which I didn't like because I needed money to raise Masaba. That was my only focus," she narrated.

#5

Sheeba Chadha says 'being a mother is a life-transforming experience'

As a single mother, Sheeba Chadha had to refuse many projects because she would be away from her daughter. She gave up on movies like Dil Dhadakne Do as it involved a two-month long shoot on a cruise. The actress says it is incredibly challenging as a single mom in Bollywood. However, Chadha said, "Being a mother is an extremely overwhelming and life-transforming experience."