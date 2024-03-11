Next Article

Cillian Murphy won Best Actor Oscar

Academy Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for 'Oppenheimer'

By Aikantik Bag 07:56 am Mar 11, 202407:56 am

What's the story Cillian Murphy has clinched the Best Actor Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards for his outstanding portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolan and based on American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, this film marked the sixth collaboration between Murphy and Nolan. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Murphy expressed gratitude to Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, his team, and his family, adding that he is a "very very proud Irishman."

Third Irish to win the Best Actor award

Joining the ranks of Daniel Day-Lewis (Best Leading Actor) and Barry Fitzgerald (Best Supporting Actor), Murphy is now the third Irish actor to win a best actor Oscar. In his speech, Murphy dedicated his award to peacemakers worldwide and stated: "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we're now living in Oppenheimer's world now. So I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

Other nominees of the category

Murphy triumphed over formidable competition for the Oscar, including nominees Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, and Bradley Cooper for Maestro. Although this was his first Oscar nomination, Murphy was considered the favorite after securing Best Actor at the BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild, and Best Actor (Drama) at the Golden Globes.

