Record OTT deal! Prime acquires 'Double iSmart' rights for ₹60cr

By Tanvi Gupta 04:03 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story The upcoming action thriller, Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, has already secured substantial pre-release business deals. The theatrical rights of the film were reportedly bought by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment for a record ₹60cr. Amazon Prime Video has obtained the digital rights for all South Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—for an impressive sum of ₹33cr.

Current negotiations

Record audio rights deal and ongoing negotiations

The audio rights were sold for ₹9cr, marking another record deal for Pothineni. The remaining deals, which include Hindi satellite and digital rights as well as Telugu satellite rights, are currently being negotiated. These negotiations are expected to conclude soon, further contributing to the film's pre-release business success. Meanwhile, this film reunites director Jagannadh with music composer Mani Sharma, while cinematography will be handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.

Film synopsis

Plot and character details of 'Double iSmart' revealed

Double iSmart is said to feature Pothineni as a stockbroker who exploits loopholes in the banking system to trigger a massive bull run on the stock exchange. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will essay his mentor and rival, Big Bull, who is also implicated in financial crimes. Kavya Thapar will play Pothineni's love interest in the movie. To note, Pothineni's last film was Skanda in 2023, where he essayed double roles.

Production information

Release and production details of 'Double iSmart'

The film has already sparked considerable interest with its songs and teasers. It was earlier slated to release in March but was running behind schedule. Now, the highly-anticipated action thriller, a sequel to the 2019 sci-fi thriller iSmart Shankar, will be released theatrically on August 15. It will battle it out with Vikram's Thangalaan and Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan.