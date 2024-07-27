In short Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Sarfira' has seen a significant drop in its third week, with total collections now at ₹22.74cr.

The film's performance has been overshadowed by competing releases like 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

'Sarfira' box office collection: Day 15

Box office: Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' sees drop in third week

By Tanvi Gupta 03:58 pm Jul 27, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, experienced a major decline in box office collections on its third Friday, earning a mere ₹19 lakh. This figure marks the lowest earnings for the film since its release on July 12. The movie, an official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara, has faced challenges maintaining momentum due to stiff competition from other major releases.

Market competition

'Sarfira' struggled amid competition

Sarfira's total collection now stands at ₹22.74cr after two weeks, including a significant 46% drop from its Thursday collection of ₹35 lakh to its third Friday earnings. The film's performance has been impacted by several competing releases, notably Deadpool & Wolverine, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Bad Newz. Particularly successful is Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which earned ₹21.50cr on its first day in India alone.

Career overview

'Sarfira' joined the list of Kumar's box office disasters

Sarfira is another in a series of unsuccessful films by Kumar which includes other films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan. Despite this setback, Kumar has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. These include Khel Khel Mein releasing on August 15, Sky Force premiering on October 2, and Singham Again set for a Diwali release. He is also working on two other films: Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.