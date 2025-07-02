Priyanka Chopra on playing 'strong' characters with 'agency'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wants to be proud of her work

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:10 pm Jul 02, 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her role selection process. The actor said she tries to choose characters that have "agency" and are not merely "ornamental." In an interview with PTI at the Heads of State London premiere, she said, "I want to be proud of the work that I take on." "So I try to take on characters that have agency and are strong and have something to do in the movies versus being ornamental."