Priyanka Chopra on playing 'strong' characters with 'agency'
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about her role selection process. The actor said she tries to choose characters that have "agency" and are not merely "ornamental." In an interview with PTI at the Heads of State London premiere, she said, "I want to be proud of the work that I take on." "So I try to take on characters that have agency and are strong and have something to do in the movies versus being ornamental."
Character insight
'She's always 10 steps ahead...': Chopra Jonas
In Heads of State, Chopra Jonas plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset. She described her character as someone who is always 10 steps ahead and fearless about making plans. "She's not spontaneous and impulsive; she's like she plans, which I love about her," she said. The movie also stars Idris Elba and John Cena as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer, respectively.
Work ethic
'Practice makes perfect...': Chopra Jonas on her work ethic
Chopra Jonas also spoke about her work ethic, saying it's important to keep your attention on the end result, even if it means failing multiple times. "It's really important to focus on what you want to get out of a certain situation, and you could fail multiple times trying to get there, but it doesn't mean you necessarily give up," she said. "Practice makes perfect." The film was released on Prime Video on Wednesday.