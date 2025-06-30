Ranbir-Sai's 'Ramayana' to be officially announced this week
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, will unveil its official logo on Thursday, July 3. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra. The project has been generating buzz since its announcement, with key roles and plot points revealed for the ambitious mythological drama. It will feature Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Details
Logo launch to also announce film's release dates
According to Pinkvilla, the digital launch of Ramayana's official logo will also reconfirm and re-announce the release dates for its two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Although fans have been eagerly awaiting a teaser along with the logo, insiders suggest that this may not happen just yet. A source revealed that while a teaser for the film is ready, its release is not planned for the near future due to the film's distant release date.
Teaser anticipation
Teaser is ready, but not releasing yet
The teaser for Ramayana, reportedly around three minutes long, is ready but will be released at an opportune moment. The insider emphasized that the makers want to introduce the world to the grand universe of this legendary epic at just the right time. Malhotra recently spoke about their vision for Ramayana at WAVES Summit 2025, stating they are trying to share an Indian story with the world and enhance its authenticity through technology.