Ranbir-Sai's 'Ramayana' to be officially announced this week

Logo launch to also announce film's release dates

According to Pinkvilla, the digital launch of Ramayana's official logo will also reconfirm and re-announce the release dates for its two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Although fans have been eagerly awaiting a teaser along with the logo, insiders suggest that this may not happen just yet. A source revealed that while a teaser for the film is ready, its release is not planned for the near future due to the film's distant release date.