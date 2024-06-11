Next Article

SEVENTEEN named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors

K-pop band SEVENTEEN earns UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador title

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:10 pm Jun 11, 202412:10 pm

What's the story In a landmark development, the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN has been named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth. This is the first instance of a K-pop artist receiving such an honor from UNESCO. The band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, attributed this recognition to SEVENTEEN's consistent dedication to engaging global youth through their music since their inception in 2015.

Past endeavors

SEVENTEEN's previous collaborations with UNESCO

SEVENTEEN has a history of collaboration with UNESCO, including their involvement in the impactful #GoingTogether campaign that promotes the significance of education. The group also participated in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at the organization's headquarters last November. During this event, they interacted with youth representatives from over 170 countries and delivered a special session emphasizing that solidarity among youth and education can shape the future of young people and our planet.

Ceremony details

Upcoming appointment ceremony at UNESCO headquarters

The official appointment ceremony for the Youth Ambassadors is set to take place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on June 26. The 13-member group will engage in discussions with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and share their specific plans and sentiments through an acceptance speech during this event. This marks a significant milestone in SEVENTEEN's journey toward global youth engagement.

Azoulay's statement

UNESCO Director-General expressed enthusiasm for partnership

Azoulay expressed her excitement about the partnership with SEVENTEEN. She stated, "SEVENTEEN and UNESCO share a commitment to empowering youth to lead change and address the challenges of our time." She further acknowledged that through their music and "positive energy," SEVENTEEN has inspired and supported youth worldwide. SEVENTEEN recently experienced new heights of success with 17 Is Right Here.