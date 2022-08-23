Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' re-releasing next month with additional footage!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 23, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

The extended version of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be released on September 2.

An extended version of Marvel's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in Indian theaters in English and Hindi soon. The announcement was made by Sony Pictures India on Monday, and the new version will have new footage that wasn't part of the film's first theatrical cut. Spider-Man: No Way Home was jointly produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios.

Context Why does this story matter?

During its first theatrical outing (December 2021), the Tom Holland-starrer earned over Rs. 260cr in India.

One can anticipate that the extended version will also be received well by Indian fans.

Though a few fans were left disappointed because the extended version will not be available in other regional languages, its re-release announcement has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) geeks excited overall.

Information When will the extended version hit the theaters?

It was announced by Sony Pictures India that the extended version will hit the marquee on September 2. "After the humongous success of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment India now announces the re-release of the blockbuster superhero film with all-new additional footage on 2nd September across theatres in India (sic)," it posted on Twitter.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Cue the drumroll, everyone 🥁#SpiderManNoWayHome is BACK IN CINEMAS in English and Hindi!

Catch the extended version of this worldwide blockbuster exclusively on the big screen on September 2 🕷 pic.twitter.com/3llXGib2VS — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) August 22, 2022

Details All three Spider-Men featured in new poster

In the new poster shared by Sony Pictures India on Monday, all three Spider-Men were featured. Fans will get to see the three actors who essayed the role of Spider-Man—Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire—in the film once again. The upcoming version is expected to have about 15 minutes of additional footage, though the makers have not confirmed the duration of the extended cut.

Facts All you need to know about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Sam Raimi, also stars Zendaya and Marisa Tomei in important roles. The mega-budgeter made more than $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. No Way Home, which also earned an Oscar nomination, marked the third outing of Holland as the web-slinger. Meanwhile, an update on the pre-bookings for the extended version in India is awaited.