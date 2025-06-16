What's the story

Sherlock Holmes, the legendary detective conceived by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, has been a mainstay in US cinema for decades.

The character has been adapted into several movies and TV series, all adding a distinct flavor to the character.

Here's how the beloved detective evolved in American cinema, with notable adaptations and their impression on the audience.

Sherlock's journey from silent movies to blockbusters is fascinating and diverse, indeed!