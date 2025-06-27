What we know about the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Indian remake
What's the story
Contrary to recent reports, actor Kunal Kemmu has not been approached for the Indian adaptation of the popular American cop-comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. A source close to the development told Hindustan Times that while makers are keen on making this adaptation, they are still in the early stages of planning. "Nothing is signed or confirmed as of yet, and they are still looking out for a platform."
Casting rumors
'Casting process still a few months away'
The source further clarified that while Kemmu's name has been discussed among the makers due to his comic timing, he hasn't been a part of those discussions yet. "The casting process is still a few months away," they said. The source also revealed that the writers have written a pilot episode and fleshed out characters for an Indian setting, but it's still early days for this adaptation. Rishab Seth (Mistry) might helm the project for Banijay Asia.
Show timeline
Show might hit screens next year
The source added, "Although, if all things go well, the show might hit the screens after a year." Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally starred Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, and Chelsea Peretti. The American series has gained a cult following over its eight-season run and continues to be rewatched on TV and streaming platforms.