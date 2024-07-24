In short Simplifying... In short Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has called out luxury brands for undervaluing her and expecting endorsements for a low fee.

'No thank you': Zeenat Aman criticizes brands for undervaluing her

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:38 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman has publicly criticized luxury brands for offering her low compensation for endorsements. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed frustration over the industry's preference for younger celebrities in promotions and endorsements. She highlighted the disparity in opportunities between veteran actors and their younger counterparts. Aman stated firmly in her post, "Thank you, but no thank you. I can't tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I'm being undervalued."

Unprofessionalism

Aman takes issue with brands' unprofessional practices

Aman also criticized the unprofessional practices of these brands, including last-minute invitations and impolite emails with minimal details. She found the brusque "share commercials" particularly infuriating. The actor emphasized that while luxury brands pay their ambassadors generously, they expect her to accept a significantly lower fee. Aman wrote, "Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion-dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for 'brand association' and a ludicrously low fee."

Solidarity

Actors rallied in support of Aman's statements

Aman's candid remarks sparked a wave of support from fellow actors. Abhay Deol agreed with her sentiments, commenting, "Perfectly summed up these 'Luxury' brands!" Bhagyashree also showed support by writing, "You are indeed an icon and will remain for years beyond.. let not these imbeciles ruffle your plume ... you are an inspiration." Aman's comments have ignited a wave of solidarity across social media.

Advocacy

Aman's bold stand sparks discussion on ageism in Bollywood

Archana Puran Singh echoed Aman's sentiments, stating, "Zeenat Aman has always been a trailblazer. Her words resonate with many of us who have faced similar challenges. It's time for a change." Sumona Chakravarti also extended her solidarity, applauding Aman for her courage to speak out. Chakravarti stated, "More power to Zeenat Aman for addressing this issue. It's high time that we acknowledge and celebrate the talent and legacy of our senior actors."