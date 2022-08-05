India

Money laundering: ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX chief's bank assets

The development comes just two days after Ministry of Finance informed the Parliament that ED is investigating WazirX in two cases.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday froze the bank assets of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX heads in an ongoing money laundering probe. The agency searched the director of WazirX's owner company. Assets worth Rs. 64 crores were frozen for allegedly assisting accused instant loan app companies for laundering fraud money and transferring virtual crypto assets, the ED said.

Binance-owned WazirX has been under investigation for money laundering and allegedly violating the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. On Friday, the ED searched one of the directors of WazirX's ownerd 'Zanmai Lab' and froze his bank assets worth Rs. 64.67 crore. The development comes only two days after Ministry of Finance informed the Parliament that ED is investigating WazirX in two cases.

