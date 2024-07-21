In short Simplifying... In short A teenager in Kerala, confirmed to have the Nipah virus by the National Institute of Virology, tragically died of cardiac arrest.

In response, the state government has ramped up preventive measures, including restrictions in certain areas and increased contact tracing.

Over 200 contacts of the boy have been identified, with 63 deemed high-risk and under testing, while three of his close relatives are under observation.

Teenager dies of Nipah virus

Kerala: Nipah-positive teen dies of cardiac arrest

What's the story A 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad, Malappuram district in Kerala, who had tested positive for the Nipah virus has died from cardiac arrest. Health Minister Veena George confirmed the teenager's death, stating he suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10:50am and despite attempts to revive him, he passed away at 11:30am. The boy was receiving ventilator support at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode when he died.

Medical details

Nipah virus infection confirmed, victim transferred

The teenager's infection was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune (NIV-Pune) on Saturday. Following this confirmation, he was transferred from a private hospital to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Minister George noted that the boy's urine output had reduced on Sunday morning before his cardiac arrest. His cremation will follow international protocol for Nipah virus victims.

Response actions

Kerala government intensifies preventive measures

Following the boy's death, the state government has implemented restrictions in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats and increased contact tracing efforts. Authorities have identified 246 contacts of the boy, with 63 classified as high-risk contacts. Samples from all high-risk contacts will be tested for the virus. Currently, three close relatives of the boy, including his father and uncle, are under observation at Kozhikode Medical College.