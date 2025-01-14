What's the story

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest religious congregation, kicked off with over one crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The first "Amrit Snan" was planned for Tuesday, on Makar Sankranti—a Hindu festival marking the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern hemisphere.

The event covers a sprawling 10,000 acres and will last 45 days till February 26.