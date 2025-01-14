Maha Kumbh: Over 1cr take dip in Sangam on Day-1
What's the story
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest religious congregation, kicked off with over one crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The first "Amrit Snan" was planned for Tuesday, on Makar Sankranti—a Hindu festival marking the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern hemisphere.
The event covers a sprawling 10,000 acres and will last 45 days till February 26.
Ritual significance
First 'Amrit Snan' marks Makar Sankranti at Mahakumbh
On Makar Sankranti, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were among the first ones to take the "Amrit Snan."
Leaving their camp at 5:15am they reached the "ghat" by 6:15am with each Akhara given 40 minutes to bathe.
Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), said terms like "shahi snan" have been updated to "Amrit Snan" for this event.
Event preparations
Extensive arrangements made for Mahakumbh Mela 2025
The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for sanitation and security during the event.
They have installed 150,000 toilets, deployed 15,000 sanitation workers, and set up 150,000 tents.
There are also 69,000 LED lights, including solar hybrid street lighting, and over 2,750 crowd-monitoring cameras in place.
Security measures include a floating police chowki and over 10,000 personnel from local police and paramilitary forces ensuring safety at all times.
Event expectations
Over 45 crore participants expected at Mahakumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amazed by the world's attraction toward Maha Kumbh, said, "Almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam" on Makar Sankranti.
This year, the Maha Kumbh is expected to attract over 45 crore participants.
Important dates include January 29 for "Mauni Amavasya's" second "Shahi Snan" and February 3 for Basant Panchami's third "Shahi Snan."
The festival will end on February 26 with "Maha Shivaratri" celebrations.