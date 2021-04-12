India's ferocious second wave of coronavirus has jolted the Supreme Court, situated in Delhi, with more than 50% of the staff members testing positive. The court, which functioned remotely for the most part of 2020, will again follow the same. The justices of the apex court will conduct hearings through video conferencing. After the development, the entire premise is being sanitized. Here's more.

Statement Judicial work won't be affected, assured Justice Chandrachud

On Saturday alone, 44 out of the 90 staff members, who were tested, turned out to be positive. As this development sparked concern among judges, Justice DY Chandrachud said that judicial work won't be hampered. "Judicial work will not be affected by the pandemic. The Supreme Court has adequate infrastructure for judicial work," he told NDTV. The court has 1,600 video-conferencing links with it.

Quote 'Sixteen benches are functioning, files are available electronically'

"Sixteen benches are functioning. Earlier, huge volumes of files used to be shifted physically, but now, everything is available electronically," Justice Chandrachud added. He is also the Chairman of the Supreme Court's e-Committee.

Appeal Earlier, senior lawyer called for resumption of physical hearings

Just last month, the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, senior lawyer Vikas Singh, had urged the judges to resume physical hearings completely. Till now, only select benches, led by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and including senior justices like NV Ramana, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, Ashok Bhushan, LN Rao, SA Nazeer, and Navin Sinha were holding hearings in courtrooms.

Details Last week, Delhi HC ordered courts to function virtually

In fact, last Thursday, the Delhi High Court had ordered all the courts in the city to switch to online mode. The HC judges will hold courts virtually till April 23 and district courts till April 24. However, this could likely be extended. HC also directed the Principal District and Sessions Judges to consult with DG (Prisons) on extending the remand of undertrial prisoners.

