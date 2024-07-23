In short Simplifying... In short An IT professional, Salvi, tragically took his own life, blaming his manager, Zeeshan Haider, for alleged harassment and threats of dismissal.

Salvi's sister, Preeti Kamble, has lodged a complaint against Haider, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

This case echoes a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the grave issue of workplace harassment.

Tragic suicide of IT professional in Pune

IT professional dies by suicide, alleges harassment by manager

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:46 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story A 36-year-old IT professional, Vishal Salvi, tragically ended his life in Bopodi, Pune on June 21. The incident came to light a month later when Salvi's sister lodged a complaint on Sunday. According to reports, Salvi had been employed with an IT firm based in Yerwada for the past decade. The sister has accused Salvi's manager of harassing and humiliating him before eventually dismissing him from his job.

The victim's sister, Preeti Kamble, filed a complaint against the manager at the Khadki police station. The First Information Report (FIR) states that the manager identified as Zeeshan Haider threatened Salvi with dismissal and humiliated him in front of colleagues. Salvi had also posted a picture of Haider on his WhatsApp status, blaming him for his suicide. Following Kamble's complaint, the police registered a case against Haider under relevant sections.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against Haider, but he has not yet been arrested. An investigation is underway to substantiate the claims made by Salvi's sister, reports said. This incident mirrors a similar case in Uttar Pradesh where a sales executive ended her life after alleged harassment by colleagues and superiors at her workplace.