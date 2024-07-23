IT professional dies by suicide, alleges harassment by manager
A 36-year-old IT professional, Vishal Salvi, tragically ended his life in Bopodi, Pune on June 21. The incident came to light a month later when Salvi's sister lodged a complaint on Sunday. According to reports, Salvi had been employed with an IT firm based in Yerwada for the past decade. The sister has accused Salvi's manager of harassing and humiliating him before eventually dismissing him from his job.
Sister files complaint
The victim's sister, Preeti Kamble, filed a complaint against the manager at the Khadki police station. The First Information Report (FIR) states that the manager identified as Zeeshan Haider threatened Salvi with dismissal and humiliated him in front of colleagues. Salvi had also posted a picture of Haider on his WhatsApp status, blaming him for his suicide. Following Kamble's complaint, the police registered a case against Haider under relevant sections.
Investigation underway
A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against Haider, but he has not yet been arrested. An investigation is underway to substantiate the claims made by Salvi's sister, reports said. This incident mirrors a similar case in Uttar Pradesh where a sales executive ended her life after alleged harassment by colleagues and superiors at her workplace.