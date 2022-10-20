Lifestyle

5 luxury trains in India that are worth your money

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

If you want to travel back in time and experience luxury like the kings, then try taking a ride in some royal trains across India, managed by the Indian Railways and the IRCTC. These elite luxury trains feature a royal ambiance with stunning interiors that will enable you to explore and witness India's rich cultural heritage. Start saving now to ride these luxury trains.

First luxury train Palace on Wheels

The Palace on Wheels is the first luxury train in India which started operation on January 26, 1982. Earlier, the train was used for transportation by the Nizams of Hyderabad and the kings of Rajasthan, Gujarat, etc. It was refurbished in 2009 with luxurious cabins, artistic paintings and handicrafts, and exquisite wallpapers. It operates from September to April allowing you to explore Rajasthan.

Expensive train Maharajas' Express

The Maharajas' Express is considered one of the most expensive trains in India. This royal train was voted the "World's Leading Luxury Train" in 2012, 2013, and 2014 consecutively. The train features lavish suites, full-stocked bars, and butler services. It runs on four different circuits covering over twelve destinations across northwestern and Central India, mainly centered around Rajasthan.

Maharashtra The Deccan Odyssey

This luxurious train is similar to a five-star hotel and is inspired by the traveling style of kings from the ancient eras. It was launched to boost tourism on the Maharashtra route of the Indian Railways. The train takes tourists on seven nights and eight days trips across six different routes in Maharashtra. It features palace-like interiors, lounges, and an onboard spa.

South India Golden Chariot

Launched in 2008, this royal and luxurious train gives you an opportunity to explore the popular tourist places in South India. In 2013, it was awarded "Asia's Leading Luxury Train." Featuring South Indian architecture, the train houses AC chambers with exquisite interiors, regal furnishings, multi-cuisine restaurants, and bars. Also featuring a mini gym and an Ayurvedic spa, it runs from October to March.

Oldest luxury train Fairy Queen Express

One of the oldest luxury trains in India, this royal train is powered by the oldest serving steam locomotive built in 1855. This train has received the National Tourism Award and also holds a mention in the Guinness World Records. It usually runs between New Delhi and Alwar, on the second and fourth Saturdays from October to March.