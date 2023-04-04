Lifestyle

These homemade facial oils can fix your skin within days

Face oils are gaining popularity in the beauty industry as they are designed to add nourishment, moisture, and hydration to your skin while generating a healthy glow. These oils prevent water loss from your skin, even out skin complexion, cleanse the skin and regulate natural sebum production. Here are five homemade facial oils that can amp up your skincare routine.

Carrot seed and lavender face oil

Packed with vitamin A and beta-carotene, carrot seed oil promotes cell growth and detoxifies your skin. It also works against acne. Packed with anti-bacterial properties, lavender oil is non-comedogenic for pores and will moisturize your skin. Pour carrot seed oil, lavender essential oil, and argan oil into a bottle and shake well. Massage a few drops of oil on your cleansed face before bedtime.

Tea tree oil and sandalwood face oil

Loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil prevents inflammation and redness caused by acne. It also removes dark spots and quickly heals blemishes and wounds. Sandalwood oil helps fight wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles. Mix jojoba oil, rosehip oil, sandalwood oil, and tea tree oil in a bottle and shake well. Apply this oil before bedtime to get radiant skin.

Aloe vera gel and jojoba face oil

Aloe vera has cooling properties that soothe sunburns, and reduce acne and skin aging while moisturizing the skin. Jojoba oil also hydrates your skin and reduces dullness. Mix aloe vera gel with jojoba oil and pour into a bottle. Shake well, apply a few drops on your skin, and massage gently. Use it twice a day to get a healthy glow.

Sweet almond and vitamin E face oil

This facial oil blend is suitable for all skin types, especially combination skin because of the re-balancing properties of the ingredients. This nourishing concoction will soothe, and soften your skin and make it plump. Mix sweet almond oil with vitamin E oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass oil, and rosemary oil. Pour into a bottle and shake well. Massage it well on your face.

Honey, orange, cucumber, and lavender face oil

This refreshing facial oil will deeply cleanse your skin and prevent acne, redness, or inflammation. It will also cool down your skin and keep it hydrated. Pour fresh orange juice into an empty bottle. Add lavender essential oil, almond oil, aloe vera gel, honey, orange juice, and cucumber juice, and shake the mixture well. Apply this to your face before going to bed.