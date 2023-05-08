Lifestyle

Traveling to Malta? Grab these souvenirs on your way back

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 08, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

When in Malta, shop for these souvenirs without fail

Souvenirs play a huge role in keeping you hooked on your travel diaries. Even miles apart and years down, these mementos can take you back to the good old days of your sojourn and help you revisit the fun memories you have. And so if you are traveling to Malta, the land of sun and sea, here are five souvenirs you should score.

Hand-blown glass

Malta is home to several talented artisans who practice hand-blowing techniques to make stunning glass pieces. These glasses have unique shapes, fascinating designs, and vibrant colors, making them the perfect souvenir to shop for. From bowls, vases, and frames to bottles, lamps, and plates, there is so much can shop for at prices starting from approximately €10.

Maltese filigree jewelry

Malta takes pride in filigree jewelry which takes a lot of time, patience, precision, and painstaking effort to make. These elegant pieces feature threads of silver and gold that are twisted together to make prepossessing patterns and designs. They are delicate and speak volumes about Maltese culture, traditions, and heritage, so do get your hands on them.

Maltese nougat (Qubbajt)

If you are keen on taking home the authentic taste of Malta through a little something, qubbajt is what you should be bookmarking. This is Maltese nougat which is among the most-sold sweet treats on the island nation. Available in a variety of ingredients and colors, this festive decadent dessert is a favorite among children and those with a sweet tooth.

Maltese wine

Thanks to its lovely weather, Malta is a producer of wine that is sold worldwide. When here, you can buy wine made of grapes including Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot, or choose other variants like Ghirghentina and Gellewza. However, before shopping for a bottle or a batch, check with your airlines' and country's rules and regulations if you can get them back.

Knight of Malta figurine

Knights have played a significant role in building Valetta in Malta for ages, and today their legacy keeps on growing with local artisans making their beautiful figurines. Available in a host of sizes and colors, you can shop for them to spruce up your home decor. They are reasonably priced, with tiny miniatures costing about €10 and the bigger ones about €20.