National Garlic Day: 5 home remedies using this marvelous spice

Apr 19, 2023

Not just for its pungent flavor, garlic garners attention for a multitude of health benefits that easily make it a part of many natural and home remedies. As the US celebrates National Garlic Day on April 19, we believe it is the perfect time to appreciate this food. To commemorate this occasion, let us remind you of these incredible home remedies using garlic.

Garlic powder for toothache

Garlic can help you maintain good oral hygiene. The reason? Well, it is loaded with allicin, which is said to have powerful antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. You can chew on a raw garlic clove or better yet, prepare a paste and apply it to your the tooth that is aching. To make it, crush some garlic and mix it with salt.

Garlic oil for treating acne

Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, garlic can also come to your rescue in treating acne. All you have to do is, pour a few drops of garlic oil into your favorite face pack and make a smooth paste by mixing it well. Once done, apply it to the acne on your face and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Wash with cold water.

Garlic for cold sores

Garlic also has antiseptic and antiviral properties that make it effective in treating cold sores. Crush some garlic cloves to release their juice and place them on the area affected. Rub it for 15 seconds on the spot where the cold sore is forming and let it dry over it. You can safely repeat this twice daily for better results.

Garlic to treat psoriasis and eczema

Begin by pureeing or cold-pressing raw garlic cloves with some aloe vera gel. Mix well. Apply this mixture on the area affected with psoriasis or eczema and let it stay on for 15 to 20 minutes. Once that is done, wash it off with cold water. Garlic works well here as it is known to heal various skin infections with its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Garlic for hair growth

Want to flaunt voluminous hair? Well, you may want to consider using garlic. It is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that kill bacteria responsible for hair loss and damage. Add minced garlic with some honey in a bowl and then mix the two well. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. Rinse with cold water.