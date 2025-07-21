Roads waterlogged, subway shut after heavy rainfall in Mumbai 

Mumbai was hit by heavy rainfall on Monday morning, causing widespread waterlogging and affecting transportation services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the city and Raigad district. A yellow alert has also been issued for Thane and Palghar districts. The IMD predicts intermittent heavy rains will continue in Mumbai and the Konkan region over the next 24 hours.

Transportation impact Andheri subway closed; traffic diverted The heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, including the Andheri subway. The subway has been closed as a precautionary measure after it was submerged under floodwaters. Videos on social media showed people wading through waterlogged streets in Andheri. In light of this, traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge to ease congestion caused by the subway closure.

Flight disruptions IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisories for passengers The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has also affected flight operations. IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued advisories for their passengers, warning them about possible delays and cancellations due to the weather conditions. IndiGo advised travelers to check their flight status on its app or website before heading out, while SpiceJet asked passengers to keep a check on their flight status via its website.

