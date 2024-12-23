Summarize Simplifying... In short The CPI(M) party in Kerala has defended its leader Vijayaraghavan's controversial remarks against the UDF and Congress, alleging their alliances with communal outfits.

Senior CPI(M) leaders have backed Vijayaraghavan, arguing his comments aim to protect society from communal forces gaining strength in Kerala.

However, opposition leaders from IUML and Congress have condemned CPI(M)'s stance, accusing them of aligning with BJP's politics and warning of adverse effects from spreading communalism.

Vijayaraghavan's remarks on Gandhi siblings trigger controversy

Kerala CPI(M) backs leader's remarks against Rahul, Priyanka

By Snehil Singh 07:14 pm Dec 23, 202407:14 pm

What's the story The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), in Kerala, has come out in support of its politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, who is at the center of a political controversy. The row started after Vijayaraghavan's remarks on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral victories in Wayanad. He had asked if Rahul could have won without support from a "Muslim communal alliance" and said extremist elements were present at Priyanka's campaign rallies.

Party stance

CPI(M) defends Vijayaraghavan's remarks amid political row

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress have criticized Vijayaraghavan for his remarks. However, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan defended him, saying his comments were accurate and highlighted alleged UDF-communal outfit alliances like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. "When we criticize Jamaat-e-Islami, they say we are criticizing Muslims...Both majority and minority communalism are coming strongly against the CPI(M). We are not ready to compromise on this," Govindan said.

Leadership backing

Senior CPI(M) leaders echo support for Vijayaraghavan

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including TP Ramakrishnan and PK Sreemathi, have also supported Vijayaraghavan's position. Ramakrishnan said his remarks were not to promote communalism but to protect society from such forces. Sreemathi echoed the sentiment, adding communal and extremist forces are gaining strength in Kerala and can't be allowed to flourish.

Opposition criticism

IUML and Congress leaders condemn CPI(M)'s stance

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty condemned Vijayaraghavan's statements as "cruel" and accused the CPI(M) of adopting Bharatiya Janata Party-like politics in Kerala. He warned spreading communalism would yield adverse results in the state. Congress leaders VD Satheesan and KC Venugopal also criticized the CPI(M), alleging alignment with BJP's agenda. Venugopal claimed CPI(M)'s base in Kerala was eroding, suggesting a possible BJP-CPI(M) deal.