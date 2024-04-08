Next Article

PM Modi will kick off the BJP poll campaign in Maharashtra on Monday

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:39 am Apr 08, 202409:39 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha election campaign in Maharashtra on Monday. The PM is expected to address a public rally in Chandrapur district. Notably, this will be the first in the series of ten rallies that PM Modi is scheduled to attend during his trip to the state.

Candidate profile

PM Modi to campaign for BJP's Mungantiwar

PM Modi will be campaigning for the BJP's candidate from Chandrapur, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is also the sitting forest, cultural affairs and fisheries minister of Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde's cabinet. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Pratibha Dhanorkar from the seat. She is the widow of former Congress MP from the constituency, Balu Dhanorkar. To recall, Balu was the lone Congress MP in Maharashtra. He died in May 2023.

Constituency

PM to interact with people of Gadchiroli

Mungantiwar said, "PM Modi is coming here to interact with the people in the Gadchiroli and Chandrapur area. PM Modi will interact about the country's development and about several other things related to the constituency." The Maharashtra BJP unit plans to hold Modi rallies in seats across the state where a tough fight is expected. After his rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Monday, PM Modi will once again visit the state on April 14 to address a rally in Ramtek.

2024 polls

Five phase election in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with undivided Shiv Sena. Elections to the 48 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Concurrent campaigns

Other poll rallies in India

Several other high-voltage election campaigns will take place across the country on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Pasighat in East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh and address an election rally, senior vice president of party's state unit Tarh Tarak said. Separately, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate his party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.