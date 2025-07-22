This bright star in our night sky has a companion

Astronomers have confirmed the existence of a long-suspected companion star to Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in our night sky. The discovery was made by a team led by Dr. Steve Howell from NASA 's Ames Research Center. They used a speckle imager known as 'Alopeke' mounted on the Gemini North telescope, part of the International Gemini Observatory.

Detection Detection made possible by Gemini North's 8.1-meter mirror The detection of Betelgeuse's faint companion was made possible by the high resolution and light-collecting power of Gemini North's 8.1-meter mirror. The team analyzed the light from the companion star to determine its characteristics, which were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. They found that it is six magnitudes fainter than Betelgeuse in optical wavelengths, and has an estimated mass of around 1.5 times that of our Sun.

Stellar profile A look at the star type The companion star is possibly an A- or B-type pre-main-sequence star, a hot, young, and blue-white body that has not yet started hydrogen burning in its core. It is located at a distance of about four times the Earth-Sun distance from Betelgeuse's surface. This discovery marks the first time a close-in stellar companion has been detected orbiting a supergiant star.