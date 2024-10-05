Foamstars, Square Enix's multiplayer shooter, is now free to play
Square Enix's popular multiplayer shooter game, Foamstars, has transitioned to a free-to-play model. The shift was officially announced today and applies to both Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. This change means that players will no longer require a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy the game. The announcement was made public through a post on the studio's support page.
Square Enix offers 'Legacy gift' to prior Foamstars purchasers
In a show of appreciation for early supporters, Square Enix has promised a complimentary "Legacy Gift" to those who purchased Foamstars before the transition to free-to-play. This gift includes 12 unique color-variant Bubble Beastie skins, an exclusive Slide Board design, and a "Legacy" title. Details on how to claim this gift will be provided on the game's official website and X account.
Foamstars: A unique blend of homebase building and fast-paced action
Foamstars, initially launched earlier this year for Sony's past and current generation consoles, is a third-person multiplayer battle game. It uniquely combines the homebase building mechanic of Fortnite with the family-friendly multiplayer shooter melee Splatoon from Nintendo. In the game, teams utilize mounds of foam to construct terrain for their shooters to navigate at high speeds or create elevated vantage points for attacking enemies.