Summarize Simplifying... In short Square Enix's multiplayer shooter game, Foamstars, is now free to play.

The game, which combines homebase building with fast-paced action, rewards early supporters with a "Legacy Gift" including unique skins and an exclusive design.

Details on claiming this gift are available on the game's official website. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Foamstars was launched earlier this year

Foamstars, Square Enix's multiplayer shooter, is now free to play

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:29 pm Oct 05, 202407:29 pm

What's the story Square Enix's popular multiplayer shooter game, Foamstars, has transitioned to a free-to-play model. The shift was officially announced today and applies to both Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. This change means that players will no longer require a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy the game. The announcement was made public through a post on the studio's support page.

Compensation

Square Enix offers 'Legacy gift' to prior Foamstars purchasers

In a show of appreciation for early supporters, Square Enix has promised a complimentary "Legacy Gift" to those who purchased Foamstars before the transition to free-to-play. This gift includes 12 unique color-variant Bubble Beastie skins, an exclusive Slide Board design, and a "Legacy" title. Details on how to claim this gift will be provided on the game's official website and X account.

Gameplay

Foamstars: A unique blend of homebase building and fast-paced action

Foamstars, initially launched earlier this year for Sony's past and current generation consoles, is a third-person multiplayer battle game. It uniquely combines the homebase building mechanic of Fortnite with the family-friendly multiplayer shooter melee Splatoon from Nintendo. In the game, teams utilize mounds of foam to construct terrain for their shooters to navigate at high speeds or create elevated vantage points for attacking enemies.