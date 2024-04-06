Next Article

There's a daily limit on registered players who can claim the active codes

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for April 6

By Akash Pandey 09:47 am Apr 06, 202409:47 am

What's the story ﻿Garena Free Fire MAX has released the latest redeem codes for Saturday, April 6, 2024. These codes are redeemable on the official rewards page, and offer players a variety of free in-game items including skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and other assets. Note that each redeem code expires after 12 to 18 hours. If a player misses out on claiming a code on a given day, they'll have to wait for the next batch of codes.

List

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes released on Saturday, April 6, 2024 include: S6D9F1G3H5J7K2L, P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E, M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A, H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W. F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N, X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W, B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G, V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F. T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S, D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z, R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A, N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q. E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O, Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I, A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K, U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F. W2E4R6T8Y1U3I5O, Z8X2C5V7B1N3M6Q, L9K2J5H4G1F3D7S, E6R8T3Y5U7I9O2P.

Redemption process

How to claim in-game rewards?

To cash in a Garena Free Fire MAX code, gamers should head to the official rewards redemption page, and log in with their account info. Once signed in, they'll need to type the redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, they'll see the rewards in their account within 24 hours. Players should keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they're gone.