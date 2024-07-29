Gemini will finally let you edit AI-generated images: Here's how
Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to edit images produced by Gemini AI chatbot, according to Android Authority. This feature was found within the beta version of Google app (v15.29.34.29), but it remains hidden and may not be accessible to all testers yet. Currently, editing images created by Gemini is difficult and often requires users to recreate the image with new prompts.
Two methods for image editing
The new feature is set to revolutionize image editing by offering two methods. The first method allows users to write prompts to alter specific elements in the generated image, differentiating between requests for a completely new image and minor changes. The second method enables users to circle a part of the image they want changed, after which they can type a prompt detailing the desired alteration. This way, they don't have to specify the image section they're referring to.
The feature will benefit creative professionals
This innovative tool could potentially transform the creative process for designers, artists, and content creators. It allows them to fine-tune images with greater precision, altering elements like background, objects or even the subject's appearance without having to start from scratch. This development signifies a major step forward in AI-powered image editing capabilities.