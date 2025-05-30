Hugging Face unveils two humanoid robots: HopeJR and Reachy Mini
What's the story
Hugging Face, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) development platform, has unveiled two new humanoid robots.
The first one is HopeJR, a full-sized humanoid with 66 actuated degrees of freedom (DoF), enabling it to walk and move its arms.
The second is Reachy Mini, a desktop unit that can move its head and interact verbally, making it ideal for testing AI applications.
Availability details
Shipping timeline and pricing for new robots
Hugging Face's co-founder and CEO Clem Delangue told TechCrunch that they hope to start shipping the first few units of these robots by the end of this year.
The company has opened a waitlist for interested customers.
As for pricing, HopeJR is expected to cost around $3,000 per unit, while Reachy Mini will be priced between $250 and $300, depending on tariffs.
Twitter Post
Video demonstration for HopeJr
Meet HopeJr, a full humanoid robot lowering the barrier to entry! Capable of walking, manipulating many objects, open-source and costs under $3000
Capable of walking, manipulating many objects, open-source and costs under $3000 🤯
Designed by @therobotstudio and @huggingface 👇 pic.twitter.com/wCwo8YPOGV
Accessibility focus
Open-source initiative and affordability of robots
Delangue emphasized the importance of these robots being open source, allowing anyone to assemble, rebuild, and understand their working.
He also stressed on their affordability as a way to prevent robotics from being dominated by a few big players with "dangerous black-box systems."
This initiative reflects Hugging Face's approach to making advanced technology more accessible, inferred from their focus on open-source and affordability.
Twitter Post
Reachy Mini is designed for fun interactions
the conference is getting crazy over it— Thomas Wolf (@Thom_Wolf) May 29, 2025
today we're unveiling our 1st robot @huggingface 🤝 @pollenrobotics
a low-cost $250 open-source robot designed as an open-source platform for fun human computer interactions powered by HF Spaces-models-community
> https://t.co/WYlqxe03IM pic.twitter.com/Ux19s6ovfe
Strategic move
Acquisition of Pollen Robotics and its impact
The launch of these robots was partly made possible by Hugging Face's acquisition of humanoid robotics start-up Pollen Robotics in April.
Delangue said that the team from Pollen gave them "new capabilities" needed to create these bots.
This strategic move reflects Hugging Face's active targeting of the robotics industry over the past few years, suggesting a strengthening of their position.