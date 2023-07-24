Technology

Second-gen JioBook laptop launching on July 31: Everything we know

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 11:59 am 3 min read

The second-generation JioBook will weigh 990g (Photo credit: Jio)

Reliance Jio is gearing up for the launch of a new JioBook laptop in India on July 31. A dedicated microsite is now live on the Amazon India website, revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming product. Notably, this will be the brand's second-generation model to hit the budget segment in the country. Let us take a look.

Why does this story matter?

India's entry-level laptop segment is currently dominated by brands like Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Reliance Jio entered the segment with its first-ever JioBook, which was unveiled at India Mobile Congress 2022. Delighted by its success, the brand is now prepping for the launch of another affordable laptop for price-sensitive buyers in the country. Jio hopes to ship hundreds of thousands of models.

It will be lighter than its predecessor

As per the Amazon listing, the second-generation JioBook will retain the looks of its predecessor, with no major design overhaul. However, it'll have a lighter form factor (at 990g), compared to the last year's model, which weighs 1.2kg. Apart from that, the device will get a plastic body and a webcam. It may sport an 11.6-inch HD display, similar to the outgoing model.

The laptop will boot JioOS

The second-generation JioBook will be powered by an octa-core processor to let users play HD videos, multitask, or run advanced learning software. To recall, last year's model had Snapdragon 665 chipset on board. The device will run JioOS (an Android-based custom OS), and feature JioStore to let users install third-party apps. It'll support Always-on 4G connectivity to offer a fast and uninterrupted network connection.

It will have an embedded Jio SIM card

The second-generation JioBook laptop is expected to get dual speakers, two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, two USB ports, and a microSD card slot. Wireless connectivity options must include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also, it will have an embedded Jio SIM card.

The device promises to deliver all-day battery backup

Jio is yet to elaborate on the RAM and storage capacity of the second-generation JioBook. For reference, the outgoing model packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It also offers expandable storage of up to 128GB. As for the usage time, the brand is promising a "full-day" battery backup, which should roughly translate to around eight hours.

Price and availability

The new-generation JioBook is expected to debut under Rs. 20,000. The official price will be announced during the launch event on July 31. It will cater to the needs of users who want a laptop for basic tasks like web browsing and e-learning.