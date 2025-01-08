Keep your cart neat with Amazon's 'Save for Later' trick
What's the story
Ever spotted something amazing on Amazon but weren't quite ready to hit "Buy Now"?
The "Save for Later" feature on the Amazon app is your new best friend. With this nifty tool, you can easily stash items you're eyeing without cluttering up your cart.
It's the perfect way to keep track of potential purchases, and it ensures that great find won't slip through the cracks.
Shopping just got a whole lot easier, more organized, and—let's face it—way more fun!
Save for later
Step-by-step guide to saving items
After adding items to your cart, you might not want to purchase some right away.
To save an item for later, tap the cart icon and locate the item you want. Tap on it and choose Save for later.
This will move the item from your active cart items to a separate Save for Later section, located below.
Manage saved
Managing your saved items
The "Save for Later" section neatly tucks away potential purchases beneath active items.
Simply scroll down to access them: tap to move items back to the cart for purchasing or swipe to remove them if you've changed your mind.
It's perfect for comparing similar products, helping you make informed decisions without crowding your cart.