Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 laptops launched: Check specifications

Feb 28, 2023

Z13 and Z16 offer 13.3-inch and 16-inch displays, respectively

Lenovo has launched two new laptops dubbed, ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16, along with ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One (TIO) Gen 5 monitors. The Z13 model starts at €1,649 (approximately Rs. 1,44,000) and will go on sale in July. On the other hand, the ThinkPad Z16 carries a price tag of €1,959 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) and will be available from August this year.

The laptops feature 400 nits of peak brightness

Both the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 laptops come with a glass haptic trackpad with integrated navigation buttons, dual-purpose trackpoint, and backlit keyboards. The Z13 and Z16 offer 13.3-inch and 16-inch displays, respectively. The devices come in three display options: WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) IPS LCD as well as 2.8K and 4K OLED. All displays provide 400-nits of peak brightness and 91% screen-to-body ratio.

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 have two USB-C 4 ports

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 laptops have similar I/O options, including two USB-C 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an HDMI port. ThinkPad Z16 has an additional USB-C 3.2 port and an SD card reader.

The devices are fueled by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 processors

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The Z13 packs a 51.5 Wh battery with 65W fast-charing while Z16 houses a 72Wh battery with 135W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the devices offer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Check out the highlights of TIO Gen 5 monitors

The TIO Gen 5 monitors are available in 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch sizes. They feature a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB color gamut coverage, and 250-nits of peak brightness. For I/O, it offers one HDMI 1.4 port, one DP 1.4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B port.

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 laptops: Pricing and availability

Lenovo Z13 laptop starts at €1,649 (approximately Rs. 1,44,000) and will be available for purchase later this year in July. The ThinkPad Z16 is priced at €1,959 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) and will be up for grabs from August.