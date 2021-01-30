Netflix has been busy this week with Android app updates. Now, the streaming service is globally testing an option that will enable users to set an auto shutdown timer for the Android app. The feature is designed to limit viewing period in 15-minute increments, with an additional option to stop playback after the end of the series or movie being played.

No missed alarms Conserving battery by allowing the app to shut down automatically

The feature is targeted at conserving battery on mobile devices. Watching Netflix in bed is a popular activity, but dozing off in the middle of a stream happens often. This is especially bad for TV shows which play indefinitely. That also means running out of battery and missing alarms because the app prevents mobile devices from powering down the display and entering sleep mode.

Pretty straightforward How to check for and enable Netflix's new timer feature

The feature is being released to select users globally, so it pays to update the software to check if you have received it. Enabling it is fairly straightforward. Start by playing any content on the app and you should see a clock icon in the upper right corner if you have received the feature. Tap the icon and select the appropriate timer option.

No kidding Restricted to adult profiles; Could come to TVs and desktops

The feature is currently available only on adult profiles, which makes sense because it isn't healthy for kids to take smartphones to bed anyway. If enough users take interest in this feature, Netflix has plans to roll it out to all users, in addition to porting it to the Netflix TV and desktop apps as well.

On a roll Follows recent Android audio rehaul and Shuffle Play feature