Launch date for the OnePlus Buds 3 remains unconfirmed

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launching soon: Here's what to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:10 pm Jun 29, 202405:10 pm

What's the story OnePlus is working on the Buds Pro 3, the latest addition to its flagship wireless earbuds line. This speculation follows the release of the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 earlier this year. Initially, it was assumed that the company had stopped using the "Pro" label, mirroring its flagship smartphone line strategy. Contrary to the initial assumption, the Buds Pro 3 is reportedly in the pipeline and is expected to be a more premium offering than the regular counterpart.

Bigger sound drivers, improved battery life

The forthcoming earbuds are rumored to be available in gold, black, and green colors, although not all shades may be available in every market at launch. The Buds Pro 3 would come with an EQ, wear detection sensors, Fast Pair support, Dolby Atmos, and OnePlus's Zen Mode Air. The earbuds are also expected to support dual device connection, camera shutter, and spatial audio. They might feature larger sound drivers for enhanced audio quality and possibly an improved battery life.

Pricing speculations of Buds Pro 3

While no specific details about the launch date or price have been disclosed yet, their premium positioning above the Buds 3 suggests a higher price tag. The earbuds may justify this potential cost increase with their features.