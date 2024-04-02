Next Article

Realme 12x 5G goes official in India at ₹12,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:52 pm Apr 02, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Realme has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 12x 5G, to the Indian market. The new device is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and features a 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. It comes with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and peak brightness of up to 950-nits.

Specifications

OS and storage details

The Realme 12x 5G runs on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on the Android 14 OS. The company promises two years of OS upgrades, and three years of security patches for this device. It offers up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage capacity. The smartphone also features Panda Glass protection on the front side, and has an IP54 rating for splash as well as dust resistance.

Hardware

Camera and battery features

The Realme 12x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, with a primary sensor of 50MP and a secondary sensor of 2MP, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. It is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that can charge from 0-50% in less than thirty minutes, using the proprietary 45W SUPERVOOC charger. The device also supports reverse charging capabilities, adding to its versatility.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The Realme 12x costs ₹11,999 for the base variant, ₹13,499 for the mid-range trim, and ₹14,999 for the top-end version. Discounts are available for customers using SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank cards. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme's website as well as Flipkart from today (April 2) at 6:00pm.