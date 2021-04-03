Samsung Galaxy F12, with Exynos 850, spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy F12's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-F127G, was uploaded earlier today, i.e. April 3. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 154 and a multi-core score of 969.
Samsung Galaxy F12 will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it will have an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for April 5. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 10,000. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.