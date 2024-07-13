In short Simplifying... In short To combat spam calls on your Android, use the Google Phone app's built-in spam filter or manually block numbers.

If your device doesn't have this app, consider third-party solutions like Truecaller.

Android users can leverage built-in tools to block spam calls

How to tackle spam calls on your Android smartphone

What's the story Android users have a powerful tool to combat the nuisance of unwanted spam calls - the Google Phone app. This app features a built-in spam filter that automatically blocks these calls before they reach your phone. To activate it, users need to open the Google Phone app, tap on the three dots in the top right corner, select Settings, and turn on "Filter spam calls." You can also enable "See Caller ID & Spam" option for additional information about caller.

Enhancing spam filter effectiveness through manual reporting

The built-in spam filter in the Google Phone app uses advanced tools to scrutinize incoming calls and determine if they are likely spam. If a call is flagged as spam, it's automatically blocked and the user is notified. However, not all spam calls may be caught by the filter. In such instances, users can manually block numbers by opening the Phone app, finding the number in their recent calls list, tapping on it, and choosing "Report as spam."

Blocking hidden numbers and improving filter efficiency

Reporting spam calls not only prevents them from calling again but also enhances the spam filter's effectiveness. The more users report spam, the better the filter becomes at blocking future instances. Users can create their own block list by blocking individual numbers. For those bothered by hidden numbers, there's an option to block these unidentified callers as well. This can be done by accessing the Phone App Settings, finding the "Blocked Numbers" section, and activating the "Strangers" filter.

Third-party solutions for Android devices

Not all Android devices come pre-installed with the Google Phone app. In such cases, third-party solutions like Truecaller can be utilized. Truecaller boasts a vast user base and years of caller identification experience, which enhances its ability to accurately identify and block spam calls. This app provides an effective alternative for those Android users who do not have access to the built-in spam filter of the Google Phone app.

Additional strategies to block spam calls

Beyond apps, there are other strategies that can be employed to combat spam calls. Registering with the 'National Do Not Call Registry' can significantly reduce the volume of unsolicited spam/sales calls. Users should also exercise caution with unsolicited links and forms, as spammers often use phishing tactics to trick people into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links. Educating family and friends about common spam tactics can also contribute to the collective effort against spam.