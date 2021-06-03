BBL: Sydney Thunder appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Jun 03, 2021

Trevor Bayliss has been appointed as the head coach of Sydney Thunder

Trevor Bayliss was appointed as Sydney Thunder's head coach on Thursday. England's World Cup-winning coach said he was excited to be heading home to Australia. The 58-year-old will coach Sydney Thunder for the next three Twenty20 Big Bash League seasons. "It's great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket," said Bayliss. Here are further details on the same.

Journey

Bayliss excited to start new journey as Thunder's coach

"The Thunder have done well over the last few years. Hopefully, we can go one or two steps further this summer. To win as many matches as possible and compete in the final is my number one goal," said Bayliss to AFP. The franchise had finished third in the 2020-21 edition of the BBL.

Bayliss

Key details about Bayliss

Bayliss had earlier led England to the 2019 World Cup win. He replaces former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as Sydney Thunder coach, who has opted not to extend his stay in search of more family time. In July 2019, Bayliss was appointed as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He helped SRH reach the playoffs last season.

Bayliss

Bayliss is an experienced campaigner in franchise T20 cricket

Bayliss brings plenty of knowledge as a coach. He has been prolific in both international and T20 franchise cricket. Bayliss was KKR's coach from 2011-2014. It was under his guidance that the eastern giants won two IPL honors in 2012 and 2014. Bayliss has also won the Big Bash League and the Champions League with the Sydney Sixers.

Renegades

Melbourne Renegades announce David Saker as head coach

Melbourne Renegades have announced a new coach in David Saker, who was previously fast bowling coach with Australia, England, and Sri Lanka. He had previously coached Renegades for the 2015-16 season. The club has turned to him after disappointing finishes in the last two editions where they ended up with the wooden spoon with only seven wins across two seasons.