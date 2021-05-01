IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Preview, head-to-head and stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 02:38 pm

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 29th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the evening game of Sunday's double-header.

While Punjab are desperate for a win at this stage, Delhi have an opportunity to top the points table after the match.

Here is the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Punjab fare better than Delhi.

In 27 encounters, Punjab have won 15 with a win percentage of 55.56.

Meanwhile, Delhi have managed to win 12 (win percentage: 44.44).

Since IPL 2018, Punjab have won four out of seven matches against DC.

Delhi won the previous encounter against Punjab this season.

Performers

Here are the top performers

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 825 runs from 25 games at a strike rate of 137.96 against Punjab Kings.

In the bowling department, Amit Mishra has scalped 22 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/9.

Against Delhi, Chris Gayle owns 490 runs at 37.69, while Mohammed Shami has accounted for eight wickets with a match best haul of 3/15.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Dhawan has dominated the scenes against Mohammed Shami in the IPL.

Over the years, he has managed to score 88 runs off 57 balls against Shami, while Shami has never dismissed him.

KL Rahul has smashed 47 runs off 17 balls against Amit Mishra, while Mishra is yet to dismiss Rahul.

Mishra has also conceded 67 runs off 31 balls against Chris Gayle.

Stats

The spotlight will be on Rahul and Dhawan

KL Rahul has been on a roll in the ongoing IPL season.

He is presently the Orange Cap holder, having amassed 331 runs at an average of 66.20.

His scores this season read as - 91*, 19, 60*, 4, 61, 5, and 91.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan follows Rahul on the tally.

He has aggregated 311 runs at 44.43 this season.