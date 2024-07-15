In short Simplifying... In short Lionel Messi, the football legend, has been instrumental in Argentina's recent victories, including the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi won his 2nd Copa America title with Argentina (Photo credit: X/@copaamerica_ENG)

Decoding Lionel Messi's title wins with Argentina

By Rajdeep Saha 03:21 pm Jul 15, 202403:21 pm

What's the story Lionel Messi won the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina. Messi laid his hand to a record-breaking 45th career honor (club and country). Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the final, needing extra-time. Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored in the 112th minute. Messi had a quiet tournament by his standards, scoring one goal and making an assist. We decode Messi's title wins with Argentina.

Why does this story matter?

Messi has enjoyed success with Argentina of late after having failed to taste success at major tournaments. The football legend had to wait until 2021, winning the Copa America held in Brazil. In June 2022, Messi bagged the 2022 Finalissima honor as Argentina overcame Euro winners Italy 3-0. Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has now bagged another Copa honor.

Copa America 2021

Messi helped Argentina win 2021 Copa America

Argentina finally ended a long wait of 28 years to win the Copa America title in 2021. They beat Brazil in the final. Messi enjoyed a brilliant tournament, finishing as the joint-top scorer alongside Luis Diaz of Colombia. He owned the most assists as well (5). He was adjudged the Best Player Award alongside Brazil's Neymar. Messi was also handed the Golden Boot Award.

Finalissima

Player of the Match in Finalissima

In this one-off contest between Copa America winners Argentina and Euro champions Italy, the South American side was too good on the night at Wembley. Messi was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his solid performance. Despite not being on the score sheet, Messi contributed with two assists. He assisted Martinez for the opener before assisting Paulo Dybala (3rd goal).

World Cup

A dream 2022 FIFA World Cup

After suffering a heartbreak in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Messi finally won the biggest prize in football, helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina and France played out a fascinating 3-3 draw as the match was finally decided by a shootout in which the former prevailed 4-2. Messi was superb in the final, scoring a brace.

Messi won the Golden Ball award

Messi won the Golden Ball award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In addition to seven goals, the star performer made three assists. He won the Silver Boot award for the second-most goals scored.

Copa America 2024

A second Copa America title

Messi added another major trophy in his cabinet by winning the 2024 Copa America. Argentina were clinical and got the job done. They have become accustomed now, shining in the big tournaments. Messi scored his only goal in the semi-final clash against Canada. The tournament belonged to Martinez, who scored five goals for Argentina. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez bagged the Best Goalkeeper award.

Messi also won these honors with Argentina

With the U23 team, Messi won the Olympic gold medal in 2008, Beijing. Before that, the former Barcelona legend won the FIFA World Youth Championship in 2005 with the U20 team.