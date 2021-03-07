New Zealand beat Australia in 5th T20I, win series 3-2

After opting to bat, Australia made a patchy start as they lost Josh Philippe early on.
However, skipper Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade steadied the ship with a 66-run stand.
The visitors then suffered a batting collapse, having managed 142/8 after 20 overs eventually.
NZ made it a one-sided affair, completing the run-chase in 15.3 overs (Devon Conway: 36, Guptill: 71, Glenn Phillips: 34*).
Do you know?
History for New Zealand!
It was a historic event for New Zealand as they produced their maiden T20I series victory (bilateral) against Australia. Prior to this series, they hadn't won a single T20I against Australia in a bilateral series (home and away).
Guptill
Leading run-scorer of the series
Guptill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his astonishing knock.
His 46-ball 71 was studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 154.35).
Notably, he remained the leading run-scorer of the five-match series.
He racked up 218 runs from five games at an average of 43.60.
In fact, Guptill remained the only player to smash over 10 sixes (15) in the series.
Guptill, Southee
Guptill, Southee make notable gains
Guptill has become the second-highest run-getter in T20Is. He surpassed Rohit Sharma (2,773) on the tally.
Guptill now owns the second spot with 2,839 runs, only behind Virat Kohli (2,928).
Meanwhile, pace spearhead Tim Southee (93) also eclipsed star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (92) in terms of wickets.
The former is only behind Lasith Malinga (107) and Shahid Afridi (98) on the tally.
Sodhi
Highest wicket-taker of the series
In the bowling section, Sodhi emerged as the highest wicket-taker.
He scalped 13 wickets from five games at an incredible average of 12.08.
The amazing tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
His bowling figures in the series read as - 4/28, 1/41, 2/32, 2/32, 3/24.
Sodhi maintained his consistency throughout the series, and hence, was adjudged the Player of the Series.