WBBL 2021: Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav set to make debuts

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 13, 2021, 04:58 pm

India batter Shafali Verma and spinner Radha Yadav are set to make their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) debuts later this year in Australia. It is understood Shafali has already signed a contract with two-time champions Sydney Sixers. Meanwhile, Radha is on the brink of finalizing her deal with one of the two Sydney-based clubs. Here are further details.

Contract

'She has been signed by Sydney Sixers', confirms Shafali's father

"Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers. I have had to give my consent too," her father, Sanjeev, told ESPNcricinfo. "I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn't have been possible."

WBBL

Shafali would want to continue her sublime run Down Under

Shafali is expected to prove her mettle in Australia's premier T20 league. The stylish opener played a key role Down Under as India reached the finale of 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. She racked up 163 runs at a strike rate of 158.25, and smashed a total of nine sixes. Shafali was also the leading run-scorer in India Women's recent T20I series against SA.

Information

Radha has emerged as a proficient spinner

Radha Yadav has made her presence felt with the ball in recent times. The left-arm spinner was the leading wicket-taker (8) in the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge. She took a five-wicket haul (5/16) in the final for runners-up Supernovas.

Indians

Indians who have featured in the WBBL

As of now, only three India players have played in the WBBL. India Women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made debuts in the 2016/17 edition for the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat respectively. While Harmanpreet played three straight seasons for the Thunder, Mandhana moved to Hobart Hurricanes in 2018/19. Besides, Veda Krishnamurthy represented the Hurricanes in 2017/18.

Details

Another Indian player could make debut in the WBBL

The seventh season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is likely to run in the October-November window. Notably, the overseas players are expected to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia. As per reports, at least one more Indian player could make debut in the competition this season apart from Shafali and Radha.