WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken

Mar 08, 2021
WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken

An all-round effort by Fabian Allen helped West Indies defeat Sri Lanka in a low-scoring third T20I at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

With a three-wicket victory, the hosts sealed the three-match series 2-1.

Despite suffering a batting collapse, West Indies managed to chase down 132, with Allen and Holder getting them home.

Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Sri Lanka were reduced to 27/3 as the top three, Danushka Gunathilaka (9), Pathum Nissanka (5) and Niroshan Dickwella (4), departed early on.

However, Dinesh Chandimal (54*) and Ashen Bandara (44*) propelled them to 131/4 after 20 overs.

In the run-chase, WI were off to a flier before the Lankan bowlers struck.

However, Allen and Holder helped WI win eventually.

Information

Player of the Match: Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen was named the Player of the Match for his comprehensive all-round show. He registered bowling figures of 1/13, finishing with an economy of 3.20. In the second innings, his 6-ball 21* finished the run-chase for West Indies.

WI

WI maintain their dominance over SL

West Indies continue to maintain their dominance over Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.

They are yet to lose a bilateral series to Sri Lanka.

The recent series victory was the second consecutive for the Windies against Sri Lanka.

In 2019/20, they cleaned up the Lankans 2-0 in the two-match series away from home.

Overall, WI have five wins in seven T20Is against SL.

Stats

Leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the series

The recently-concluded three-match T20I series remained low-scoring.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka emerged as the leading run-scorer, having finished with 81 runs.

He is followed by Ashen Bandara (75) and Lendl Simons (73) on the tally.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga turned out to be the leading wicket-taker.

He scalped eight wickets from three games at an astonishing average of 5.25.

