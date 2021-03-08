WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken

Batting first, Sri Lanka were reduced to 27/3 as the top three, Danushka Gunathilaka (9), Pathum Nissanka (5) and Niroshan Dickwella (4), departed early on.
However, Dinesh Chandimal (54*) and Ashen Bandara (44*) propelled them to 131/4 after 20 overs.
In the run-chase, WI were off to a flier before the Lankan bowlers struck.
However, Allen and Holder helped WI win eventually.
Information
Player of the Match: Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen was named the Player of the Match for his comprehensive all-round show. He registered bowling figures of 1/13, finishing with an economy of 3.20. In the second innings, his 6-ball 21* finished the run-chase for West Indies.
WI
WI maintain their dominance over SL
West Indies continue to maintain their dominance over Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.
They are yet to lose a bilateral series to Sri Lanka.
The recent series victory was the second consecutive for the Windies against Sri Lanka.
In 2019/20, they cleaned up the Lankans 2-0 in the two-match series away from home.
Overall, WI have five wins in seven T20Is against SL.
Stats
Leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the series
The recently-concluded three-match T20I series remained low-scoring.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka emerged as the leading run-scorer, having finished with 81 runs.
He is followed by Ashen Bandara (75) and Lendl Simons (73) on the tally.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga turned out to be the leading wicket-taker.
He scalped eight wickets from three games at an astonishing average of 5.25.