West Ham sign Max Kilman for £40m: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:51 pm Jul 06, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Premier League side West Ham United have completed the £40m signing of Wolves defender Max Kilman. He has signed a seven-year deal. New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui worked with Kilman at Molineux. Kilman is his third signing at West Ham, following the arrivals of Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham. Wolves will be pleased with the deal after having rejected an initial £25m offer.

'It's an amazing feeling to be a West Ham player'

Kilman told West Ham's website: "It's an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player. As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn't be more delighted to be here." He praised Julen and said he is confident of improving as a player under the Spaniard's management here.

Kilman's overall Premier League stats

Kilman has made 127 Premier League appearances, keeping 31 clean sheets. He has scored thrice in addition to making an assist. He owns 158 tackles with a success rate of 53%. He has also made 126 interceptions, 495 clearances and 624 recoveries. He has also notched 54 successful 50/50s. Kilman has had two errors leading to a goal. He has created five big chances.

His performance in Premier League 2023-24

Kilman made 38 appearances in the Premier League 2023-24 season. He scored twice. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Kilman clocked 12 shots (excluding blocks) with six of them on target. He attempted 2,286 passes, completing 1,972 (86.26% pass accuracy). He completed 578 passes in the opposition half. He made 47 tackles, 179 clearances and 39 interceptions. Kilman kept five clean sheets.

Kilman's journey in club football

Overall, Kilman made 151 appearances for Wolves. He started his career at Welling United in 2014-15 at the Conference Premier. He moved to Maidenhead United, playing in the National League. In between he spent a season on loan at Marlow (Southern League Division One Central).

Second-costliest signing in West Ham's history

Kilman becomes the second-costliest signing in West Ham's history. Notably, the Hammers shelled out £45m on the striker in 2019. He was sold to Ajax in January 2021. Ajax paid £20.25m for Haller as per BBC.