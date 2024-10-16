Women's T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores in knockout matches
With four teams qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's knockout cricket from now on. The top four teams are Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and New Zealand. Ahead of a cracking semi-final affair, we decode the highest scores by batters in these matches throughout the Women's T20 World Cup history.
Aimee Watkins - (89* off 58 vs India) 2009
In the 2009 Women's T20 WC semi-final, Aimee Watkins played a knock of 89* from 58 balls against India in Nottingham. She smashed 10 fours and two sixes, striking at 153.44. New Zealand scored 146 and restricted India to 93/9, winning by 52 runs. Overall, Watkins managed 772 runs in 36 WT20Is, averaging 23.39. She posted a strike rate of 116.44.
Sara McGlashan - (84 off 55 vs WI), 2010
Sara McGlashan's 84 off 55, propelled New Zealand to 180/5 in the 2010 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies in Gros Islet. She smashed six boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 152.72. NZ won by 56 runs. Across 76 T20Is, McGlashan accumulated 1,164 runs, averaging 18.18. She managed a strike rate of 99.48 and hit two half-centuries.
Beth Mooney - (78* off 54 vs India), 2020
Beth Mooney smashed 78* off 54 balls against India during the final of the 2020 event in Melbourne. Mooney smoked 10 fours while striking at 144.4. AUS-W won by 85 runs after restricting India to 99. Overall, Mooney owns 2,956 runs across 105 T20Is. She averages 39.44, (SR: 123.09). She also owns two hundreds and 23 fifties, with a best score of 117*.
Claire Taylor - (76* off 53 vs Australia), 2009
Claire Taylor managed 76* off 53 balls against Australia during the second semi-final of the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup at The Oval. Taylor recorded eight fours with a rate of 143.39. England won by eight wickets managing 165/2, (AUS: 163/5). Overall, Taylor amassed 615 runs in 27 WT20I matches. She averaged 27.95 and posted a strike rate of 118.72, including three fifties.