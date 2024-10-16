Summarize Simplifying... In short The Women's T20 World Cup has seen some remarkable individual performances in knockout matches.

Aimee Watkins, Sara McGlashan, Beth Mooney, and Claire Taylor have all delivered standout performances, with Watkins scoring the highest individual score of 89* in 2009.

These power-packed performances have not only led their teams to victory but also set new records in women's T20 cricket.

Beth Mooney owns the third-highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup knockout matches (Image credit: X/AusWomenCricket)

Women's T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores in knockout matches

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:17 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story With four teams qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's knockout cricket from now on. The top four teams are Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and New Zealand. Ahead of a cracking semi-final affair, we decode the highest scores by batters in these matches throughout the Women's T20 World Cup history.

#1

Aimee Watkins - (89* off 58 vs India) 2009

In the 2009 Women's T20 WC semi-final, Aimee Watkins played a knock of 89* from 58 balls against India in Nottingham. She smashed 10 fours and two sixes, striking at 153.44. New Zealand scored 146 and restricted India to 93/9, winning by 52 runs. Overall, Watkins managed 772 runs in 36 WT20Is, averaging 23.39. She posted a strike rate of 116.44.

#2

Sara McGlashan - (84 off 55 vs WI), 2010

Sara McGlashan's 84 off 55, propelled New Zealand to 180/5 in the 2010 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies in Gros Islet. She smashed six boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 152.72. NZ won by 56 runs. Across 76 T20Is, McGlashan accumulated 1,164 runs, averaging 18.18. She managed a strike rate of 99.48 and hit two half-centuries.

#3

Beth Mooney - (78* off 54 vs India), 2020

Beth Mooney smashed 78* off 54 balls against India during the final of the 2020 event in Melbourne. Mooney smoked 10 fours while striking at 144.4. AUS-W won by 85 runs after restricting India to 99. Overall, Mooney owns 2,956 runs across 105 T20Is. She averages 39.44, (SR: 123.09). She also owns two hundreds and 23 fifties, with a best score of 117*.

#4

Claire Taylor - (76* off 53 vs Australia), 2009

Claire Taylor managed 76* off 53 balls against Australia during the second semi-final of the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup at The Oval. Taylor recorded eight fours with a rate of 143.39. England won by eight wickets managing 165/2, (AUS: 163/5). Overall, Taylor amassed 615 runs in 27 WT20I matches. She averaged 27.95 and posted a strike rate of 118.72, including three fifties.