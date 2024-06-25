In brief Simplifying... In brief Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, former envoy Carmon has claimed that India is returning a past favor by supplying arms to Israel, reminiscent of Israel's support during India's 1999 war with Pakistan.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that India has been providing drones and artillery shells, with a Hyderabad-based facility allegedly sending advanced Hermes 900 drones to the Israeli Defence Forces.

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:06 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has claimed that India might be supplying arms to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza. In a recent interview with Ynetnews, Carmon said that this could be a way for India to "return the favor" for Israel's support during the 1999 Kargil War. Notably, Carmon served as Israel's ambassador from 2014 to 2018.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, 2023 after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war has also triggered a significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Statement

'Israel there for India during Kargil war...': Carmon

Carmon recalled that Israel was one of the few nations that provided India with weapons during its war with Pakistan in 1999. The support included military supplies such as guided munitions and drones. "The Indians always remind us that Israel was there for them during the Kargil war... The Indians don't forget this and might now be returning the favor," Carmon said.

Unconfirmed reports

Reports suggest India supplying drones, artillery shells to Israel

Recent reports suggest that India has been supplying drones and artillery shells to Israel, particularly as the Middle Eastern country found itself running low on supplies. In February, it was reported that India had supplied Israel with advanced Hermes 900 drones manufactured in Hyderabad. According to reports, the Hyderabad facility, initially set up by Israel for producing supplies for the Indian military, sent around 20 drones to be used by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Unanswered claims

India yet to confirm reports

India has not yet confirmed these reports or responded to Carmon's claims. In a separate incident, Spain intercepted a cargo vessel named "Marianne Danica" en route to Israel from Chennai in May. The vessel was reportedly carrying 27 tonnes of military supplies, further fueling speculations about India's involvement in supplying arms to Israel.