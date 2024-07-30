Telegram CEO has over '100 kids' in 12 nations. What?
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of popular messaging app Telegram, has disclosed that he is the biological father of over 100 children in 12 different countries. The surprising revelation was made to his 5.7 million subscribers on the platform. "I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids," Durov stated in surprise, questioning how this could be possible for someone who has never been married and prefers to live alone.
Durov's journey as a sperm donor began 15 years ago
Durov's journey as a sperm donor began 15 years ago when a friend, facing fertility issues with his wife, requested him to donate sperm at a clinic. Initially taken aback by the request, Durov eventually agreed to help out. The clinic's head informed him about the shortage of "high-quality donor material" and suggested that it was his "civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples." Intrigued by this idea, Durov decided to become a regular sperm donor.
IVF clinics still have Durov's sperm
Durov's sperm donations have led to the birth of over a hundred children in 12 nations. He revealed that even after ceasing to be a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families wishing to have kids. Now, he plans to make his DNA publicly accessible so that these biological children can connect with each other.
How did Elon Musk react?
Durov also emphasized the importance of healthy sperm donation and expressed pride in fulfilling his duty. He highlighted the growing global issue of healthy sperm shortage and his contribution toward addressing it. "I am proud that I did my part to help alleviate it," he stated. Reacting to his post, owner of X, Elon Musk said, "'Rookie numbers' - Genghis Khan."