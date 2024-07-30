In short Simplifying... In short Telegram CEO, Durov, began donating sperm 15 years ago, leading to the birth of over 100 children across 12 countries.

Despite no longer donating, his sperm remains available at IVF clinics for families wishing to conceive.

Durov plans to make his DNA public to help these children connect, and has received a humorous response from Elon Musk, comparing his numbers to Genghis Khan's. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Elon Musk has some serious competition

Telegram CEO has over '100 kids' in 12 nations. What?

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:08 pm Jul 30, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of popular messaging app Telegram, has disclosed that he is the biological father of over 100 children in 12 different countries. The surprising revelation was made to his 5.7 million subscribers on the platform. "I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids," Durov stated in surprise, questioning how this could be possible for someone who has never been married and prefers to live alone.

Sperm donation

Durov's journey as a sperm donor began 15 years ago

Durov's journey as a sperm donor began 15 years ago when a friend, facing fertility issues with his wife, requested him to donate sperm at a clinic. Initially taken aback by the request, Durov eventually agreed to help out. The clinic's head informed him about the shortage of "high-quality donor material" and suggested that it was his "civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples." Intrigued by this idea, Durov decided to become a regular sperm donor.

Usage

IVF clinics still have Durov's sperm

Durov's sperm donations have led to the birth of over a hundred children in 12 nations. He revealed that even after ceasing to be a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families wishing to have kids. Now, he plans to make his DNA publicly accessible so that these biological children can connect with each other.

Response

How did Elon Musk react?

Durov also emphasized the importance of healthy sperm donation and expressed pride in fulfilling his duty. He highlighted the growing global issue of healthy sperm shortage and his contribution toward addressing it. "I am proud that I did my part to help alleviate it," he stated. Reacting to his post, owner of X, Elon Musk said, "'Rookie numbers' - Genghis Khan."