UN condemns Israeli airstrikes on Yemen: WHO chief escapes narrowly
The United Nations (UN) has voiced its concern over the growing conflict between Yemen's Houthi rebels and Israel. The situation escalated on Thursday when Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Yemen, including Sanaa's international airport. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport at the time of the attack but managed to escape unharmed.
WHO chief recounts near-miss experience
Ghebreyesus took to social media to share his experience, saying he was about to leave Yemen when the airport was attacked. "The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge—just a few meters from where we were—and the runway were damaged," he wrote. A crew member on his plane was injured and at least two people were killed at the airport in the incident.
UN Secretary-General calls for cessation of military actions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the situation, specifically calling out airstrikes on Sanaa's international airport, Red Sea ports, and power stations in Yemen. He called on all parties to stop military actions and respect international law. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israeli forces targeted Houthi positions in Sanaa and along Yemen's coastline, calling it a necessary step against "this terrorist arm of Iran's evil axis."
Houthi-controlled media reports 6 fatalities
The Houthi-controlled media reported six deaths from the strikes, including three at the airport and three in Hodeidah. The Houthis have vowed to retaliate against Israel's actions. Israel's military said its targets included infrastructure used by Houthis to smuggle Iranian weapons and facilitate the arrival of senior Iranian officials.
UN Security Council to discuss Yemen-Israel conflict
The UN Security Council will meet on Monday to address the Yemen-Israel conflict. The meeting comes after a year of Houthi attacks on international shipping routes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In recent days, Houthi missile launches have set off air-raid sirens in Israel, with one missile from Yemen falling in Tel Aviv-Jaffa and injuring 14 people.