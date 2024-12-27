Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, including Sanaa's airport, have been condemned by the UN, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for a halt to military actions.

The strikes, confirmed by Israel's Prime Minister, resulted in casualties and damage, with the WHO chief narrowly escaping.

The UN Security Council is set to discuss the Yemen-Israel conflict, following a year of Houthi attacks and recent missile launches from Yemen into Israel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport at the time of the attack

UN condemns Israeli airstrikes on Yemen: WHO chief escapes narrowly

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:53 pm Dec 27, 202401:53 pm

What's the story The United Nations (UN) has voiced its concern over the growing conflict between Yemen's Houthi rebels and Israel. The situation escalated on Thursday when Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Yemen, including Sanaa's international airport. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport at the time of the attack but managed to escape unharmed.

Eyewitness account

WHO chief recounts near-miss experience

Ghebreyesus took to social media to share his experience, saying he was about to leave Yemen when the airport was attacked. "The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge—just a few meters from where we were—and the runway were damaged," he wrote. A crew member on his plane was injured and at least two people were killed at the airport in the incident.

Urgent appeal

UN Secretary-General calls for cessation of military actions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the situation, specifically calling out airstrikes on Sanaa's international airport, Red Sea ports, and power stations in Yemen. He called on all parties to stop military actions and respect international law. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israeli forces targeted Houthi positions in Sanaa and along Yemen's coastline, calling it a necessary step against "this terrorist arm of Iran's evil axis."

Casualty report

Houthi-controlled media reports 6 fatalities

The Houthi-controlled media reported six deaths from the strikes, including three at the airport and three in Hodeidah. The Houthis have vowed to retaliate against Israel's actions. Israel's military said its targets included infrastructure used by Houthis to smuggle Iranian weapons and facilitate the arrival of senior Iranian officials.

Upcoming meeting

UN Security Council to discuss Yemen-Israel conflict

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday to address the Yemen-Israel conflict. The meeting comes after a year of Houthi attacks on international shipping routes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In recent days, Houthi missile launches have set off air-raid sirens in Israel, with one missile from Yemen falling in Tel Aviv-Jaffa and injuring 14 people.