John Tinniswood, the world's oldest man, has passed away at 112 in England.

A World War II veteran and former accountant, Tinniswood attributed his longevity to "pure luck" and a moderate lifestyle.

He leaves behind a daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and was known for his intelligence, bravery, and conversational skills.

World's oldest man, John Tinniswood, dies at 112 in England

By Chanshimla Varah 12:26 pm Nov 27, 202412:26 pm

What's the story John Tinniswood, the world's oldest man according to Guinness World Records, died at 112 on Monday. He died at a care home in Southport, northwest England, surrounded by "music and love," his family told Guinness World Records in a statement. Born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool (the same year the Titanic sank), Tinniswood lived through two world wars and two global pandemics.

Personal history

Tinniswood's life and career

During World War II, Tinniswood served in the Royal Army Pay Corps. After the war, he built a career as an accountant in the oil industry, retiring at age 60. He met his wife Blodwen at a dance before marrying her in 1942, during the height of World War II, while serving in the Royal Army Pay Corps, which was in charge of finances and food supply.

Lifestyle

Tinniswood's lifestyle and family's tribute

When Guinness awarded him the title of world's oldest man in April, he said his longevity to "pure luck." "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it," he said. He believed in living moderately, never smoking or drinking excessively. Tinniswood had a regular diet, with his favorite meal being battered fish and chips every Friday. His family described him as intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in crises, talented at maths, and a great conversationalist.

Family

Tinniswood's family and royal recognition

Tinniswood is survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His wife Blodwen died in 1986 after 44 years of marriage. From his 100th birthday until her death in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II sent him birthday cards every year. Jiroemon Kimura of Japan is the oldest-living man on record, having lived to the age of 116 years and 54 days. He died in 2013.