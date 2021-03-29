Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Haval H6 with two engine choices makes global debut
2021 Haval H6 with two engine choices makes global debut

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors' 2021 Haval H6 SUV has made its global debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand. It should go on sale in the country soon.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with many premium features. It is offered with a choice of two turbo-petrol engines.

The car is based on the GWM LEMON platform

The 2021 Haval H6 is based on the GWM LEMON platform and has a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a large grille with a chromed mesh, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and a wraparound taillamp.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The car has a length of 4,653mm and a wheelbase of 2,738mm.

It comes with two engine choices

Haval H6 is offered with a choice of two engines: a 168hp/285Nm 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill linked to a 130kW electric motor that generates a combined output of 246hp/530Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 210hp/325Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety options

The 2021 Haval H6 has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a head-up display, and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel.

It houses a freestanding 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment console.

For ensuring passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree-view parking camera, and Level 2 autonomous driving ADAS features like auto parking and adaptive cruise control are available.

2021 Haval H6: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Haval H6 should go on sale in Thailand soon but is unlikely to make its way to India in the near future. As for the pocket pinch, it should carry a starting price tag of around AUD 30,000 (approximately Rs. 16.5 lakh).

