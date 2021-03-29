2021 Haval H6 with two engine choices makes global debut

Haval H6 is offered with a choice of two engines: a 168hp/285Nm 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill linked to a 130kW electric motor that generates a combined output of 246hp/530Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 210hp/325Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The 2021 Haval H6 should go on sale in Thailand soon but is unlikely to make its way to India in the near future. As for the pocket pinch, it should carry a starting price tag of around AUD 30,000 (approximately Rs. 16.5 lakh).